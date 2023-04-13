How to Open Ruins’ Gate in Genshin Impact

Image Credit: HoYoverse

The world of Teyvat is filled with countless puzzles that love prevent players from reaching their destinations. During the Khvarena of Good and Evil World Quest, a massive gate will stand in front of your path and stop you from obtaining one of the Great Songs. If you want to know how to open the ruins’ gate in Genshin Impact, you’ve come to the right place because this guide will tell you the solution to this puzzle.

Unlocking the Ruins’ Gate in Genshin Impact

In order to open the ruins’ gate, you will need to put the correct symbols in the proper order on the nearby mechanism. Your newest shady companion, Nasejuna, has given a hint about how you can crack this puzzle.

According to him, you need to turn the gears to display all three runes. Then, you must make sure that the square icon is connected to the triangular symbol. However, you cannot change the rune at the bottom, and it must remain a triangle.

So, the solution to this puzzle is:

Top : W-shaped rune

: W-shaped rune Middle : Square

: Square Bottom: Triangle

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Once you display the correct runes on the device, a short cutscene will play where the gate activates, showing the path forward. You can now continue your journey, progress through the rest of the World Quest, and obtain another Great Song.

That is everything you need to know about how to open the ruins’ gate in Genshin Impact. Before leaving to solve this puzzle, consider checking out other articles on Twinfinite. For example, we can tell you everything you need to know about Kaveh, the newest character in version 3.6.

