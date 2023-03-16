Genshin Impact Kaveh: Release Date, Abilities & Constellations

Image source: HoYoverse

The official announcement of Kaveh’s arrival in Genshin Impact has created a buzz among the community, and travelers are now curious to know everything about this upcoming character. Kaveh is going to be a 4-star Dendro character who was a student of the Kshahrewar Darshan of the Sumeru Akademiya. While the character is still a few weeks away, we have all the information about Genshin Impact Kaveh’s release date, abilities, and constellations, thanks to the reliable leakers.

When Does Genshin Impact Character Kaveh Come Out? Answered

Kaveh is expected to release in Genshin Impact on April 12, 2023, with the launch of the 3.6 update. As is tradition, Kaveh’s banner is more likely to debut in the first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.6 version, and during this time frame, the character will have a boosted drop rate.

However, it’s worth noting that HoYoverse has teased the first look of the Kaveh so far, meaning the aforementioned date hasn’t been officially confirmed and is based on speculation. Therefore, we advise taking this information with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, we’ll make sure to update this section once we have any official intel from the game developers.

Kaveh Abilities, Passives & Constellations

Genshin Impact’s upcoming playable character, Kaveh, wields a massive Claymore and harnesses the power of Dendro. His unique abilities and playstyle bring a whole new level of gameplay to the popular action RPG.

The following information is based on the leaks and is subject to change.

Kaveh’s Attack Talents

Normal Attack: Uses Mehrak to perform up to 4 consecutive attacks.

Uses Mehrak to perform up to 4 consecutive attacks. Charged Attack: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash.

Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill – Artistic Ingenuity

Uses Mehrak’s mapping ability for offensive purposes, initiating a radial scan that deals AoE Dendro DMG. It will also scan all Dendro Cores in its AoE and cause them to immediately rupture.

Elemental Burst – Painted Dome

Completely unleashes Mehrak’s energy and creates a cubic scanned space, dealing AoE Dendro DMG to all opponents within it and granting Kaveh the following enhanced combat abilities for a specific duration:

Increases Kaveh’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack AoE, and converts his attack DMG to Dendro DMG that cannot be overridden.

All Dendro Cores created by all party members through Bloom reactions deal additional rupture DMG.

Increases Kaveh’s resistance to interruption. These effects will be canceled once Kaveh leaves the field.

Kaveh’s Passive Talents

The Art of Budgeting: When Kaveh crafts Landscape, Building, and Courtyard-type Furnishings, he has a 100% chance to refund a portion of the materials used.

When Kaveh crafts Landscape, Building, and Courtyard-type Furnishings, he has a 100% chance to refund a portion of the materials used. Creator’s Undertaking: When DMG dealt by a Dendro Core (including DMG from Burgeon and Hyperbloom) hits Kaveh, Kaveh will regain HP equal to 300% of his Elemental Mastery. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s.

When DMG dealt by a Dendro Core (including DMG from Burgeon and Hyperbloom) hits Kaveh, Kaveh will regain HP equal to 300% of his Elemental Mastery. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s. A Craftsman’s Curious Conceptions: During Painted Dome, after Kaveh’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks hit opponents, his Elemental Mastery will increase by 25. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s. Max 4 stacks. This effect will be canceled when Painted Dome’s effects end.

Kaveh’s Constellations

Sublime Salutations: Within 3s after using Artistic Ingenuity, Kaveh’s Dendro RES and Incoming Healing Bonus will be increased by 50% and 25% respectively.

Within 3s after using Artistic Ingenuity, Kaveh’s Dendro RES and Incoming Healing Bonus will be increased by 50% and 25% respectively. The Grand Road: Kaveh’s Normal Attack SPD increases by 15% during Painted Dome.

Kaveh’s Normal Attack SPD increases by 15% during Painted Dome. Profferrings of the Golden Tower: Increases the Level of Painted Dome by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Painted Dome by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Feast of a Hundred Pillars: Dendro Cores created from Bloom reactions Kaveh triggers will deal 60% more DMG when they burst.

Dendro Cores created from Bloom reactions Kaveh triggers will deal 60% more DMG when they burst. Sacred Storage: Increases the Level of Artistic Ingenuity by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Artistic Ingenuity by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Idyllic Ideal: When Kaveh’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks hit opponents during Painted Dome, it will unleash the Light of the Firmament upon the opponent’s position, dealing 61.8% of Kaveh’s ATK as AoE Dendro DMG and causing all Dendro Cores within that AoE to rupture. This effect can be triggered once every 3s.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Kaveh playable character. Be sure to check out the rest of our Genshin Impact coverage below.

