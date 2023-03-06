Genshin Impact 3.6 Update: Release Date, Livestream, Leaks & More

Image source: HoYoverse

Being a live service game, Genshin Impact will continue to reinvent itself with the release of the 3.6 update. As is tradition, the upcoming version has a ton of new content, including characters, weapons, events, enemies, and much more, to offer even more excitement to the already immersive and engaging game. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.6 update, including its release date, live stream schedule, leaks, and more.

The release date for the Genshin Impact 3.6 update has not been officially announced yet. However, based on previous update schedules, players can expect the update to arrive on April 12, 2023. As always, HoYoverse will provide players with a detailed announcement before the update’s official release.

Here are the exact release times of the update:

PDT – 8 PM

EDT – 11 PM

BST – 4 AM

CEST – 5 AM

However, it’s worth noting that the launch timeline can be delayed, as we saw in the case of the 2.7 version. If it happens, you can expect compensation from HoYoverse in the form of Primogems and other valuable resources.

As always, bookmark this page, as we’ll keep this section updated with the latest Genshin Impact intel.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Livestream Date and Time

Like every major update, HoYoverse is expected to host a livestream before the release of the 3.6 update. During the livestream, the developers will showcase the new features, characters, and improvements that players can expect in the upcoming update.

The Genshin Impact 3.6 special program livestream is anticipated to occur on March 31 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5) on Twitch. However, an official announcement from HoYoverse has not been made yet, and it is expected to come out a few days before the livestream.

All Genshin Impact 3.6 Leaks

As with any highly anticipated update, leaks have started to surface for Genshin Impact 3.6 version. These leaks are not confirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt until officially announced. However, according to rumors, the next update will introduce a new region to the game. While this area’s name is unknown, a reliable leaker has managed to tease its initial blueprint.

Other leaks suggest that the 3.6 update may introduce a new weekly boss, Apep. He is an old friend of King Deshret and Wenut, who previously served as his advisor. Finally, Apep is returning to the game, but the circumstances surrounding his reappearance remain unclear.

Finally, two new characters, Baizhu and Kaveh, have been officially confirmed by HoYoverse. Baizhu will be a 5-star Dendro character, debuting as the owner of Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue Harbor and Qiqi’s guardian. In contrast, Kaveh is being introduced as a 4-star Dendro Claymore user.

That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact 3.6 update. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content in the section at the bottom of the page.

Related Posts