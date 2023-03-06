Genshin Impact Baizhu: Release Date, Abilities & Constellations

Image source: HoYoverse

The official announcement of Baizhu’s arrival in Genshin Impact has created a buzz among the community, and travelers are now curious to know everything about this upcoming character. Baizhu is going to be a 5-star Dendro character, debuting as the owner of Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue Harbor and Qiqi’s guardian. While the character is still a few weeks away, we have all the information about Genshin Impact Baizhu’s release date, abilities, and constellations, thanks to the reliable leakers.

When Does Genshin Impact Character Baizhu Come Out? Answered

Image source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Baizhu is expected to release in Genshin Impact on April 12, 2023, with the launch of the 3.6 update. As is tradition, Baizhu’s banner is more likely to debut in the first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.6 version, and during this time frame, the character will have a boosted drop rate.

However, it’s worth noting that HoYoverse has teased the first look of the Baizhu so far, meaning the aforementioned date hasn’t been officially confirmed and is based on speculation. Therefore, we advise taking this information with a pinch of salt.

Baizhu ‧ Beyond Mortality

Owner of Bubu Pharmacy



"There's a pharmacy in Liyue called Bubu, and in it is Dr. Baizhu. His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter!"#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Baizhu pic.twitter.com/FM3FQkrwnA — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 24, 2023

Meanwhile, we’ll make sure to update this section once we have any official intel from the game developers.

Baizhu Abilities, Passives & Constellations

Genshin Impact’s upcoming playable character, Baizhu, wields a massive Catalyst and harnesses the power of Dendro. His unique abilities and playstyle bring a whole new level of gameplay to the popular action RPG.

The following information is based on the leaks and is subject to change.

Baizhu’s Attack Talents

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 attacks that deal Dendro DMG to opponents in front of him.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Dendro DMG to opponents in front of him after a short casting time.

Plunging Attack

Calling upon the might of Dendro, Baizhu plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in his path. Deals AoE Dendro DMG upon impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill – Universal Diagnosis

Baizhu commands a Gossamer Sprite to fly around and engage nearby foes, dealing Dendro damage. Once the Sprite completes three attacks or there are no enemies in the vicinity, it will retreat and restore the health of all allies in the area based on Baizhu’s maximum HP.

Elemental Burst: Healing Holism

When Baizhu enters the Pulsing Edict state, he produces a Seamless Shield. This state allows Baizhu to produce a new Seamless Shield every two seconds.

The Seamless Shield has two effects: it will summon a Spiritvein that restores health to the active character(s) based on Baizhu’s maximum HP and attacks enemies with Dendro damage under two conditions:

When a character is safeguarded by a Seamless Shield, a new Seamless Shield is created.

When the Seamless Shield’s impact expires or when it is broken.

Passive Skills

Herbal Nourishment: When Baizhu is in the party, interacting with certain collectible items will heal your current active character for 2.5% of Baizhu’s Max HP.

When Baizhu is in the party, interacting with certain collectible items will heal your current active character for 2.5% of Baizhu’s Max HP. Five Fortunes Forever: Baizhu gains different effects according to the current HP of your current active character: ·When their HP is less than 50%, Baizhu gains 20% Healing Bonus. ·When their HP is equal to or more than 50%, Baizhu gains 25% Dendro DMG Bonus.

Baizhu gains different effects according to the current HP of your current active character: All Things Are of the Earth: Whenever a character receives healing from Healing Holism, they will acquire the Year of Verdant Favor effect. This effect boosts the Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction damage inflicted by those characters by 2% for every 1,000 maximum HP that Baizhu has under 50,000. It also amplifies the Aggravate and Spread reaction damage dealt by 0.8%. The effect persists for six seconds.

Baizhu Constellations

Even the Slightest Groan

Universal Diagnosis gains 1 additional charge.

Skilled of Hand

When Baizhu’s active party member hits an opponent with their attacks, Baizhu will use Gossamer Sprite: Splice.

Gossamer Sprite: Splice can initiate 1 attack that deals 300% Dendro DMG and 20% of Universal Diagnosis‘ healing.

DMG dealt this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

This effect can be triggered once every 5s.

All Aspects Stabilized

Increases the Level of Healing Holism by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Ancient Perception

For 15s after Healing Holism is used, Baizhu will increase all nearby party members’ Elemental Mastery by 80.

Hidden Shifting Signs

Increases the Level of Universal Diagnosis by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Aura Flow

Increases the DMG dealt by Healing Holism‘s Spiritveins by 10% of Baizhu’s Max HP.

Additionally, when Gossamer Sprite or Gossamer Sprite: Splice hit opponents, there is a 100% chance of generating one of Healing Holism‘s Seamless Shields. This effect can only be triggered once by a Gossamer Sprite or Gossamer Sprite: Splice.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Baizhu playable character. Be sure to check out the rest of our Genshin Impact coverage below.

