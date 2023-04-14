Best Cronen Squall Loadout in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Activision

Season 3 of MW2 and Warzone 2 dropped on April 12, bringing new weapons, maps and more to both titles. Among the most notable changes was the addition of a new battle rifle in the form of the Cronen Squall. It promises to hit-hard and slot in amongst the most powerful semi-automatic rifles, thriving at medium ranges. Here are the best Cronen Squall loadouts for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Cronen Squall Warzone 2 Build

In Warzone 2, the Cronen Squall is most suited to medium and longer ranges. You’ll need to work on your trigger finger and recoil control, but our build aids on the latter and lets you dominate once you’ve got the former on lock.

The Aim OP-V4 optic remains the best for most rifles, while the B13 Pad stock offers the all-important improvement to aim walking speed, as well as a host of other mobility benefits.

To aid with accuracy, we’re opting for both the Sakin ZX Grip and Edge-47 Grip. These augment aiming stability and make controlling the kick easier – both crucial to laying down accurate fire in the open spaces of Al Mazrah or Ashika Island.

Our final attachment is the 30 Round Mag, giving players more bullets to pin enemies down without reloading. It’s a very strong all-round loadout; one we’d recommend pairing with a strong SMG to ensure you’re covered at closer-ranges as well.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Loadout for Modern Warfare 2

In MW2, you don’t need the same emphasis on recoil control and range. Instead, we’re trying to quicken the battle rifle as much as possible – which does mean it won’t perform at longer ranges as well as the WZ2 build. However, in general, you won’t need it to.

The Cronen Mini Pro comes in as our optic of choice, while the XTEN Nexus Grip comes in as the underbarrel. It aids accuracy but doesn’t hinder speed to nearly the same degree as some of the others – like the above Edge-47.

Our remaining three attachments are all invested in speed and mobility. The SAB Comb and XTEN Grip speed up ADS and sprint-to-fire noticeably, while the B13 Pad stock remains because it offers tangible bonuses in almost every mobility stat – including aim walking speed. On a clunky and slower battle rifle, this ability to strafe more effectively is invaluable.

That’s the best Cronen Squall loadout in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, so you’re set to excel in whichever title you’re enjoying right now. If you need help actually getting the new rifle, check out our Cronen Squall unlock guide, then come back here!

