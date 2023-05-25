Best Cronen Squall Loadout in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Activision

Since it dropped with Season 3, the Cronen Squall has done well to maintain some kind of relevancy in Warzone 2’s meta. It’s among the strongest DMRs, powerful enough to drop enemies and stable enough to attract players of all abilities. Here are the best Cronen Squall loadouts for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Cronen Squall Warzone 2 Build

In Warzone 2, the Cronen Squall is most suited to medium and longer ranges. You’ll need to work on your trigger finger and recoil control, both of which are essential skills to getting the most out of semi-auto weapons. We’re opting to improve its accuracy and range, ensuring it excels at the ranges you should be looking to use it.

The Aim OP-V4 optic remains the best for most rifles, while the B13 Pad stock offers an improvement to aim walking speed as well as a host of other mobility benefits.

To aid with accuracy, we’re opting for both the Sakin ZX Grip and Lockgrip Precision-40. These augment aiming stability and make controlling the kick easier – both crucial to laying down accurate fire in the open spaces of Al Mazrah or Ashika Island.

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Stock: B13 Pad

B13 Pad Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine: 30 Round Mag

Our final attachment is the 30 Round Mag, arguably the most important given the Cronen Squall’s semi-auto rate of fire and modest default mags. The extra shots enable you to take down multiple enemies in quick succession and compensate for any missed shots.

It’s a very strong all-round loadout; one we’d recommend pairing with a strong SMG to ensure you’re covered at closer-ranges as well.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Loadout for Modern Warfare 2

In MW2, you don’t need the same emphasis on recoil control and range. Instead, we’re trying to quicken the battle rifle as much as possible – which does mean it won’t perform as well at longer ranges. Because of MW2 multiplayer’s smaller maps and faster gameplay, you shouldn’t really need it to.

The Cronen Mini Pro comes in as our optic of choice, while the FTAC Ripper 56 comes in as the underbarrel. It aids accuracy but doesn’t hinder speed to nearly the same degree as some of the others – like the above Edge-47.

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: B13 Pad

B13 Pad Comb: SAB Comb

SAB Comb Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

Our remaining three attachments are all invested in speed and mobility. The SAB Comb and XTEN Grip speed up ADS and sprint-to-fire noticeably, while the B13 Pad stock remains because it offers tangible bonuses in almost every mobility stat – including aim walking speed. On a clunky and slower battle rifle, this ability to strafe more effectively is invaluable and makes you a harder target for enemies returning fire.

Those are the best Cronen Squall loadouts for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, so you’re set to excel in whichever CoD title you’re enjoying right now. If you need help actually getting the new rifle, check out our Cronen Squall unlock guide. Our overall Warzone 2 weapon tier list is also useful for understanding the best guns in the game right now.

