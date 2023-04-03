All Bee Swarm Simulator Codes in Roblox (April 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Roblox is home to a multitude of weird and wonderful video game experiences, and Bee Swarm Simulator is perhaps one of the weirdest. While the buzz-’em-up is largely a sim that places you in the shoes of one of nature’s busiest and buzziest critters, but it also gives you the opportunity to meet friendly bears, complete quests, and nab some useful rewards. If you’re here, there’s a good chance you’re wondering: What are all the Bee Swarm Simulator codes in Roblox right now? So, without further ado, let’s get started.

All Working Bee Swarm Simulator Codes in Roblox

Here’s a list of all the free codes in Bee Swarm Simulator that you can redeem right now:

PeppermintReboot – 5x Wealth Clock, 5x Robo Party Blessing, 10x Festive Nymph Blessing, 60 minutes Conversation Boost, 3x Spider Field Boost, 3x Strawberry Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 10 Spider Field Winds, 10x Strawberry Field Winds, and 10x Bamboo Field Winds (New)

– 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Field Dice, 3 Micro-Converters, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Winds, Super Smoothie, and Wealth Clock FourYearFiesta – An Atomic Treat, Marshmallow Bee, Loaded Dice, Pink Balloon, White Balloon, Hard Wax, Topical Drink, Neonberry, four Micro-converters, four Tickets, four Honsuckles, four Strawberries, four Blueberries, four Pineapples, four Sunflower Seeds, four Bitterberries, four Moon Charms, 5x Wealth Clock, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, Super Smoothie, 10x Haste, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 10x Blue Boost, and 10x Precision.

– 5 Tickets Crawlers – 5 Tickets

All Expired Codes in Bee Swarm Simulator on Roblox

These Bee Swarm Simulator codes have expired and no longer work:

Discord100k – Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost (x3), Pine Tree Forest Boost (x3): +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, Spider Field Boost (x3), 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, 3x Tickets

– Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost (x3), Pine Tree Forest Boost (x3): +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, Spider Field Boost (x3), 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, 3x Tickets RebootFriday – Free rewards

– Free rewards 3YearParty – Free stuff!

– Free stuff! Mocito100T – Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity

– Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity RedMarket – Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost

– Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost MondoOutage – Rewards

– Rewards BigBag – Increases Bag Capacity temporarily.

– Increases Bag Capacity temporarily. RebootXmas – Free stuff!

– Free stuff! Buoyant – +15 Blueberries, Blue Extract, Capacity Code, Blue Flower Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Capacity, Blue Flower Field Market Boost

– +15 Blueberries, Blue Extract, Capacity Code, Blue Flower Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Capacity, Blue Flower Field Market Boost BlackFriday – Free stuff!

– Free stuff! 5mMembers – +5 Bitterberries, +5 Strawberries, +5 Blueberries, +5 Sunflower Seeds, +5 Pineapples, +5 Moon Charms, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity, Pine Tree Forest Boost, Pine Tree Forest Capacity, Science Bear Morph, Conversion Boost

– +5 Bitterberries, +5 Strawberries, +5 Blueberries, +5 Sunflower Seeds, +5 Pineapples, +5 Moon Charms, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity, Pine Tree Forest Boost, Pine Tree Forest Capacity, Science Bear Morph, Conversion Boost RebootPC – Free stuff!

– Free stuff! BillionVisits – 1 Atomic Treat, 10 Micro-Converters, Mountain Top Field Winds, Sunflower Field Winds, Honeday Event

– 1 Atomic Treat, 10 Micro-Converters, Mountain Top Field Winds, Sunflower Field Winds, Honeday Event Gumaden10T – Pepper Patch Boost (x1), Pepper Patch Winds (x3), Coconut Field Boost (x1), Coconut Field Winds (x3), Blue Flower Field Boost (x2), Blue Flower Field Winds (x3), 1x Cloud Vial, 15x Pineapple

– Pepper Patch Boost (x1), Pepper Patch Winds (x3), Coconut Field Boost (x1), Coconut Field Winds (x3), Blue Flower Field Boost (x2), Blue Flower Field Winds (x3), 1x Cloud Vial, 15x Pineapple SpaceReboot – 10 Moon Charms, 5 Micro-Converters, Wealth Clock, Mountain Top Field Boost & Capacity, Dandelion Field Boost & Capacity

– 10 Moon Charms, 5 Micro-Converters, Wealth Clock, Mountain Top Field Boost & Capacity, Dandelion Field Boost & Capacity FuzzyFarewell – +3 Micro-Converters, +15 Pineapples, Sunflower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Capacity, Capacity Code

– +3 Micro-Converters, +15 Pineapples, Sunflower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Capacity, Capacity Code BlackBearMythic – Cactus Field Boost & Capacity, Clove Field Boost & Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock, & Black Bear Morph

– Cactus Field Boost & Capacity, Clove Field Boost & Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock, & Black Bear Morph Strawbeary – +1 Rad Bee Jelly, +10 Strawberries, Strawberry Field Boost, Strawberry Field Capacity, Mother Bear Morph

– +1 Rad Bee Jelly, +10 Strawberries, Strawberry Field Boost, Strawberry Field Capacity, Mother Bear Morph JollyJelly – 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Micro-Converter, Strawberry Field Boost (x3), Strawberry Field Winds (x3)

– 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Micro-Converter, Strawberry Field Boost (x3), Strawberry Field Winds (x3) Leftovers – Pumpkin Patch Boost (x3), Pumpkin Patch Winds (x3), 10x Strawberries, 10x Blueberries, 10x Pineapples, 10x Gumdrops, 1 Jelly Bean

– Pumpkin Patch Boost (x3), Pumpkin Patch Winds (x3), 10x Strawberries, 10x Blueberries, 10x Pineapples, 10x Gumdrops, 1 Jelly Bean Market – +10 Bitterberries, Pollen Boost, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Sunflower Field Market Boost

– +10 Bitterberries, Pollen Boost, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Sunflower Field Market Boost WikiHonor – Strawberry Field Boost (x3), 10x Gumdrops, 10x Pineapple, 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Stinger, 5x Inspire

– Strawberry Field Boost (x3), 10x Gumdrops, 10x Pineapple, 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Stinger, 5x Inspire WikiAwardClock – 5x Wealth Clock

– 5x Wealth Clock 4MilMembers – Clover Field Boost (x1), Clover Field Winds (x4), 4x Field Dice, 1x Royal Jelly, 4x Micro-Converter, Mother Bear Morph

– Clover Field Boost (x1), Clover Field Winds (x4), 4x Field Dice, 1x Royal Jelly, 4x Micro-Converter, Mother Bear Morph PineappleParty – +15 Pineapples, +1 Tropical Drink, Capacity Code, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Capacity, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Marshmallow Bee

– +15 Pineapples, +1 Tropical Drink, Capacity Code, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Capacity, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Marshmallow Bee FuzzyReboot – Spider Field Boost, Spider Field Winds, Spider Field Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock

– Spider Field Boost, Spider Field Winds, Spider Field Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock Tornado – 1x Cloud Vial, 3x Jelly Beans, 1x Royal Jelly

– 1x Cloud Vial, 3x Jelly Beans, 1x Royal Jelly Valentine – +25 Strawberries, Activates Baby Love and Red Extract Buffs, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity

– +25 Strawberries, Activates Baby Love and Red Extract Buffs, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity ClubCloud – 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Field Dice, 1x Micro-Converter

– 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Field Dice, 1x Micro-Converter FestiveFrogs – 1x Box-o-Frogs, Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3)

How to Redeem Codes in Bee Swarm Simulator

Fortunately, redeeming codes in Bee Swarm Simulator is a piece of cake. Simply follow these steps:

Firstly, boot up Bee Swarm Simulator in Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Cog’ icon on the top-left side of the screen.

In the text box, enter a code as it appears on the list above.

Hit ‘redeem’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, that about wraps things up. We hope this helped to answer your query: What are all the Bee Swarm Simulator codes in Roblox right now?

