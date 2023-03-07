Which The Last Of Us Character Are You? Take This Quiz To Find Out!
Which character from The Last of Us are you? Take this personality quiz to find out!
The Last of Us is one of Naughty Dog’s biggest gaming franchises, featuring two titles that have received episodic DLC add-ons, multiple modern-system game remasters, and a TV show adaptation. Following the journey of multiple protagonists, The Last of Us takes place in an apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. Survivors must fight back against both the infected, and other hostile groups of humans, to ensure their own safety.
The Last of Us has a brilliant cast of characters that you can’t help but form an emotional connection with, including those that play a much more minor role! But of course, nobody is safe from harm in the world of TLOU, and many characters have come and passed throughout the journey, with some making a bigger impact than others.
Have you ever wondered which character from The Last of Us you would be most similar to? Perhaps you’re one of the fan-favorite protagonists, Joel or Ellie, or a beloved citizen of Jackson, such as Dina, or Tommy. To find out, take the personality quiz below!
Image Sources: Naughty Dog
