What Is the Mythosaur in The Mandalorian? Answered

Image Source: Lucasfilms

The third season of The Mandalorian is explaining much more of the Mandalore culture and what happened to their planet, Mandalore. In Season 3 Episode 2, The Mines of Mandalore, Din Djarin has a near-death encounter with a unique creature, making fans wonder what is the Mythosaur in The Mandalorian. Here’s everything you need to know.

Star War’s Mythosaur Underwater Monster, Explained

The Mythosaur in The Mandalorian is a legendary creature in the Star Wars world that was thought extinct. Thousands of years ago, it roamed Mandalore and was tamed by the first Mandalorians who used to ride them.

After that, these mammoth-like creatures became one of the biggest symbols of the Mandalorian and their way of life. It first appeared on Star Wars as a skull symbol in Boba Fett’s shoulder armor, back in The Empire Strikes Back.

When Din Djarin became an Apostate to his people and had to atone for that sin by bathing in the Live Waters of Mandalore, he runs into one of these mythical Mythosaur. Thankfully, Bo-Katan saved him, and that’s when she first saw the thought-extinct mythological creature.

The fact that there’s a living Mythosaur might mean big things for The Mandalorian, as there’s a prophecy that says that when this creature rises again, there will be a new age for the planet and its people. Whether that means, changing some of its customs (like always having the helmet on), uniting all of its people, or just being able to recover their planet and bring it to its former glory, it’s still to be discovered.

For now, that is everything you need to know about what is the Mythosaur in The Mandalorian. For more information, be sure to check out all of the related articles we’ve got down below.

