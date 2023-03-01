What Does Apostate Mean in The Mandalorian? Answered

Image via Lucasfilm LLC & TM

The third season of The Mandalorian has finally arrived with Chapter 17: The Apostate, and with it come answers to some of the most asked questions from the trailers. While some questions are going to take more episodes to be answered, the title of this new chapter helps to answer one of the biggest questions: what does Din Djarin mean when he calls himself an apostate?

Why Does Din Djarin Call Himself an Apostate in The Mandalorian?

At the end of season two, Din Djarin removed his helmet in order to give Grogu a proper farewell before the green force-user left to begin his training with Luke Skywalker. While this moment meant a great deal to Grogu and strengthened his connection with Mando, it had greater consequences for Din when he returned back to his people.

When meeting with the Armorer in The Book of Boba Fett, Mando revealed that he had removed his helmet, therefore violating and revoking the Mandalorian creed. As a former follower of the creed, Din is now known as an apostate to his people, with the only way to redeem himself being to bathe in the living waters beneath the mines of Mandalore.

Can Din Djarin Redeem Himself?

In the premiere of season three, Din tells the Armorer of his plans to return with proof of having bathed himself in the living waters, which will likely be no easy feat given that the planet was destroyed by the Empire. He ventures to the planet Kalevala with Grogu to speak with Bo Katan Kryze in order to discuss his plans to redeem himself in the living waters, and while she advises him against it, she tells him how to access the mines of Mandalore.

As to whether or not Din will be able to redeem himself and retake the Mandalorian creed, more will certainly be revealed as the remainder of season 3 plays out.

