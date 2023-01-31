How Grogu (Baby Yoda) Is Back With the Mandalorian in Season 3? Answered

Image Source: Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

The second season of The Mandalorian ended with the saddest of decisions as Djin Djarin aka Mando (Pedro Pascal) decided to give Grogu aka Baby Yoda to Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill), so the green Padawan could train in the ways of the Jedi. When the show’s new season starts on Mar. 1, Djin and Grogu are back together, so the big question is how Grogu (Baby Yoda) is back with the Mandalorian in season 3.

How Did Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian Reunite in Season 3?

Grogu and the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, reunited during the events of the Disney+ Star Wars TV show The Book of Boba Fett. The series starring another bounty hunter in Tatooine stopped its story for two episodes to tell what was happening with Grogu and Djin Djarin.

Grogu was training with Luke Skywalker to become a Jedi, while Mando was having problems of his own, as he couldn’t control his Darksaber, so he went to see his surrogate son. The Mandalorian was denied the visit as it went against the Jedi Order, which believes that there shouldn’t be personal attachments.

Luke forced his student to choose between a lightsaber and a vest of beskar armor gifted by Djin Djarin as a way to decide between his two possible lives: Jedi or Mandalorian. Grogu chose the vest and got back together with his adoptive father. As the trailer for the new season shows, that’s where audiences find them at the beginning of season 3.

The fact that Grogu has chosen the beskar armor also implies he’s decided to become a Mandalorian and follow the same credo as Djin, making it possible that The Mandalorian in the title might be referencing Grogu in the long run.

