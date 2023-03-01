What Happened to Mandalore the Mandalorian Homeworld? Star Wars Explained

Image Source: Lucasfilm

Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian, has been a devoted member of his religion almost his whole life, Way of the Mandalore, which makes him always have his helmet on. In season 2, Din took it off in the presence of Grogu (also known as Baby Yoda), making him an apostate. In order to redeem himself, he must go back to Mandalore and bathe in the mines beneath the surface, though that might be difficult at the moment. What happened to Mandalore, the Mandalorian homeworld?

Why Is Mandalore Destroyed in the Mandalorian?

Mandalore was crystallized by the Empire. Crystallizing a planet is the worst fate the Empire can do to a place as it kills every living thing in it and makes everything transform into crystalline form, so it can never grow back anything ever again.

That’s why it’s very improbable The Mandalorian can bathe in the living waters beneath Mandalore as his religion asks him to do so he can be redeemed and stop being an apostate to his people.

Mandalore was already a rough planet to live in, as most of it was desert, and its people survived in biodomes near beskar mines. This mineral is with what they forged their armor that allows them to be great warriors and survive the difficult conditions of the planet.

Various wars between different sets of Mandalorians had already hurt the planet, but the Empire’s crystallization was a much more extreme measure. They did this with the sole purpose of killing as many Mandalorians as possible and dispersing the survivors all over the galaxy, leaving them without their planet which was a big part of their identity.

In Season 3, Din and Grogu look to be going to the Mandalorian’s origin planet so he can redeem himself, though it’s still too early in the season to know what will he find there, and if the planet is really toxic.

