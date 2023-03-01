Is Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in The Mandalorian Season 3?

Image Source: StarWars.com

The Mandalorian Season 3 opener answers many questions regarding previous characters and what might be ahead. When Mando and Grogu visit the newly minted High Magistrate Karga, he shares several answers, including whether or not Cara Dune is dead. As for Giancarlo Esposito’s character, here’s what we know about Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian Season 3.

Who Is the Villain of The Mandalorian Season 3?

Initially, Pirate King Gorian Shard is the villain in The Mandalorian. Mando and Karga deal with a band of pirates who want to drink at a school, which used to be a saloon. The leader of this pack, Vane, decides he’s willing to shoot Karga for a drink, but it’s not until his comrades are shot dead before leaving empty-handed.

After leaving the world, Mando and the kid are chased around asteroids by Vane and multiple other ships. Eventually, they find themselves staring at Shard’s larger vessel with a demand to surrender their ship. Mando tells Grogu, “Never trust a pirate,” before jumping to hyperspace, which might foretell future encounters with Shard and his gang.

Where In the World Is Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian Season 3?

According to Karga, Moff Gideon “was sent off to a New Republic War Tribunal.” If we know anything about evildoers, it’s almost a certainty they get off lightly. On top of that, with the sighting of space whales, Gideon might not be the only villain to make a potential return to the Disney+ show.

Ahsoka’s presence in Season 2 led to the realization Thrawn is still alive. If Thrawn returns after being presumed dead, it seems logical for Gideon to find himself back on the small screen after merely being captured. As for right now, that’s what we know with Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian Season 3.

