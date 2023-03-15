What Is a Mind Flayer in Star Wars The Mandalorian? Explained

Image Source: Lucasfilm

The Star Wars universe isn’t against using long-standing fantasy themes and terminology in different ways throughout the galaxy far, far away. While some might invoke direct meaning, they differ from the original meaning/iteration. Here’s what exactly a Mind Flayer is in Star Wars the Mandalorian.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Mind Flayer, Explained

In the traditional fantasy of Dungeons & Dragons, a Mind Flayer is a creature that attaches to and feeds upon a host’s brain, later consuming them entirely. While obviously, Star Wars didn’t just rip that monster out of the pages of Advanced Dungeons & Dragons, its version is likely somewhat similar.

The first mention of a Mind Flayer in The Mandalorian was back in season one, episode eight, where Cara Dune refused to surrender under the assumption she would be uploaded to a Mind Flayer. In response, Greef Karga informs her that they don’t exist other than to serve as propaganda and spread fear of the Empire’s cruelty.

The Six-O-Two Mitigato in The Mandalorian

However, the device very much exists, but its first appearance isn’t in the hands of the Empire at all. Instead, the third episode of season three sees an adjusted version of the Mind Flayer, dubbed the Six-O-Two Mitigator, used by the New Republic to re-educate Dr. Pershing. The base use of the device is to erase memories and essentially remake someone’s mind, but that’s still not as bad as it gets.

The Six-O-Two Mitigator has more than one setting, which can drive up the lethality. While the lower levels will readjust certain brain functions and provide a sort of mind wipe, the highest levels can easily lobotomize, just like the Dungeons & Dragons version that destroys the brain outright.

The appearance of the device does mean it’s far more than mere Empire propaganda, but the episode shows both sides aren’t afraid to use it.

This is everything you need to know about what exactly a Mind Flayer is in Star Wars the Mandalorian. For more Mandalorian news and guides, feel free to check out our links below.

