The Mandalorian Season 3 Will Likely Not Continue Cara Dune’s Storyline

Cara Dune was a fantastic character introduced back in the first season of The Mandalorian. Introduced as a bounty hunter who played off Pedro Pascal’s titular Mandalorian well enough, Dune got a significant character development arc and the last time we saw her, she had just rescued Grogu from Imperial clutches at the end of season 2.

However, since then, several revelations about actress Gina Carano have came to light, including several controversial statements made by the address regarding the Jews and Nazis. The actress was promptly removed from the show and Lucasfilm entirely, but with season 3 of The Mandalorian now upon us, there are questions surrounding Cara Dune’s character and how her story will be handled going forward.

Speaking with Deadline, Executive Producer Rick Famuyiwa expressed that the significance of Cara Dune was not lost on the writers. However, Grogu and Din have always been at the heart of the show, and that continues to be their priority.

‘“Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world. It had to be addressed in the creative and [Jon Favreau] took the time to think about that,” Famuyiwa said. “It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have impact on the show, but at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters — Din Djarin and Grogu — so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians.”’ Deadline

Executive Producer Dave Filoni also stated that season 3 was going to be very focused on the Mandalorians specifically, and fans can expect this season to be centered around Din and Grogu. With all that in mind, it’s likely safe to assume that Cara Dune’s tenure on The Mandalorian has come to an end.

The Mandalorian season 3 is set to air on Disney+ this week.

