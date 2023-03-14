How to Get Pickaxe in Valheim

Like most other survival games out there, Valheim has more than a few items you’ll unlock as you progress the game. These items can then be used to obtain new and better resources, which can then be used to obtain even better gear and progress further into the game. However, not all of these items are so easy to figure out how to unlock, which is why you might be confused about how to get a Pickaxe in Valheim.

Fortunately for you, we’ve done the leg work and figured out how to obtain this tool, laying out the full process down below.

Getting a Pickaxe in Valheim Explained

To get a Pickaxe in Valheim, you’ll need to craft one using the following recipe:

Antler Pickaxe blueprint

x1 Hard Antler

x10 pieces of Wood.

While Wood is easy enough to obtain by chopping down trees, the other two can only be obtained by defeating the game’s first boss, Eikthyir. It can be a bit challenging to beat him if you’re still new to the game, so make sure you have plenty of healing items and the best weapons and armor you can craft with the early-game tools.

Once you defeat him, he’ll drop both the blueprint and some Hard Antlers for you to craft with. Once you have them, take them to a Workbench and select the Antler Pickaxe option to craft them. The Pickaxe will then be added to your inventory, and you can assign it to one of your hotkeys to equip it.

Once you have a Pickaxe in Valheim, you’ll then be able to harvest a slew of new crafting resources. These include ores and metals like Iron, and Stone from breaking up rocks scattered around the terrain. Each can be used to create new crafting stations and items, as well as armor and equipment to help you battle stronger enemies.

It can also be used to level out the terrain or create trenches, giving you more space to set down facilities and expand your outpost of choice.

Hopefully, this cleared up how to get a Pickaxe in Valheim. For more on the game, check out some of our other guides on topics like how to cook meat and how to repair tools.

