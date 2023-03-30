Who Voices Ada in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

Image Source: Capcom via Steam

The Resident Evil 4 remake has been incredibly accurate to the original, but of course, not everything is exactly the same. There are some noticeable differences, most notably the improvements to Ashley, but other changes are heard rather than seen. Given that Ada Wong sounds a little different in this game, fans might be wondering who’s the voice of Ada Wong in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Keep reading to find out!

Ada Wong Voice Actress in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Ada Wong is voiced by Lily Gao in the English version of the Resident Evil 4 remake. Interestingly enough, Lily Gao also portrayed Ada Wong in the 2021 movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Other than her previous role in the Resident Evil film, Lily Gao has made appearances in various TV series such as The Handmaid’s Tale and most recently The Love Club.

As fans might have noticed, Ada Wong had a different voice actress in the original Resident Evil 4, Sally Cahill, but this was quite controversial because she isn’t actually Asian, which might be the reason for the change this time around.

There have been quite a few different voice actresses for Ada Wong throughout the series, including the Resident Evil 2 remake in which she was voiced by another white woman. Overall, Lily Gao certainly has a different voice compared to previous versions of the character.

And that’s all there is to know about who voices Ada Wong in the Resident Evil 4 remake. For more information on the casting of the game, such as who voices Leon Kennedy and Ashley Graham, make sure to check out the related posts below.

