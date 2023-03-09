Release Date & Spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 182
When will the world learn he can’t be beaten?
Saitama continues to be fearless in the face of Tatsumaki’s seemingly endless assault, and things are only getting worse. As their fight rampages on, the destruction is almost worse than what any monster has achieved in the series. We’ve got you covered if you’re looking forward to what comes next in the series. Here’s when One Punch Man chapter 182 will be coming out and some story information for those who want spoilers.
When Does One Punch Man Chapter 182 Come Out?
One Punch Man chapter 182 will be out on March 23 through the Tonari Jump site, but only in its original Japanese format. With its very uneven schedule, it’s currently unknown when Viz Media will get the newer chapters, as they are still on chapter 180 (which they designate chapter 178) as of March 1.
Readers beware that the information below will certainly spoil the chapter for anyone wanting to read it for themselves.
What Happens in One Punch Man Chapter 182?
As the new chapter has yet to even release in its raw version on Tonari Jump, there aren’t any story spoilers currently floating around. However, there is definitely plenty of room to guess what might be coming.
Chapter 181 ended with Saitama challenging Tatsumaki to go all out, but as he’s yet to take any actual damage from her attacks, he will likely still remain unscathed.
As this whole fight began due to Tatsumaki being certain that Saitama was interested in her sister Fubuki, we might actually see a conclusion where Tatsumaki wants them together. As the heart of One Punch Man is comedic, there’s bound to be a funny conclusion coming with this battle.
This is everything there is to know about when One Punch Man chapter 182 will be coming out and some story information for those who want spoilers. For more One Punch Man news and guides, take a look at our links below.
