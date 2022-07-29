10 Anime Characters Who Are Way Too OP for Their Universes

One of the best parts about anime is getting to see a bunch of powerful characters pull off moves and abilities that are way too exaggerated to ever happen in the real world. Yet, even then, there are some anime characters that exist in the genre that are so overpowered for their respective worlds that it’s kind of unfair.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of six anime characters who are way too OP for their universes. Be sure to leave any of the ones we didn’t cover, as well as any feedback, in the comments section at the bottom.

Saitama – One Punch Man

Image Source: Viz Media via Crunchyroll

When One Punch Man’s anime debuted in 2015, it was all anyone could talk about, even attracting a lot of mainstream attention from non-anime fans. All of that was thanks to its interesting and heavily satirical premise.

This anime follows Saitama, an ordinary businessman who one day decides he wants to become a part-time superhero. After committing to a strict workout regiment, he soon finds success as a hero, vanquishing his foes with ease.

In fact, he vanquishes them too easily. Every time he throws a punch, Saitama completely obliterates his opponents.

It doesn’t matter if they’re taller than a skyscraper or look like they could you someone in half, he is able to beat them in just one punch every time. This frustrates him to no end, as it means he has nothing to work towards since it all came so easy.

So far in the anime, we’ve yet to see anything challenge this insanely overpowered protagonist, as even the final boss of season 1, Boros, was only able to handle one serious punch from Saitama before losing. Here is to hoping someone will finally be able to give him a worthy fight, as this character is so OP that he finds his life boring.

Orsted – Mushoku Tensei

Image Source: Studio Bind

As one of the newer animes on this list, it wouldn’t be too surprising if you haven’t heard of Orsted’s crazy abilities in Mushoku Tensi yet. Being new doesn’t make him any less powerful, though.

In Mushoku Tensei, Orsted is known as the Dragon God, a title given to the strongest member of the Dragon Tribe, which is a race of dragon humanoids that are known for their insane strength and ability to fly. Originally, he starts out as an antagonist, almost killing Rudeus twice due to his affiliation with Hitogami. During this time, we see him pull off some insane stuff.

So far, we’ve seen Orsted be able to nullify almost any magic that is thrown at him, heal a giant hole in someone’s chest in seconds, and withstand attacks from just about any weapon with ease. Any one of these abilities would make the character OP in most universes, but it really stands out so far from what we’ve seen of the Mushoku Tensei world.

Prime All Might – My Hero Academia

Image Source: Funimation

One look at All Might’s My Hero Academia, and you can tell that this dude is seriously powerful. His jawline alone could probably topple most villains.

Considering he starts the anime as the world’s number one hero, it makes complete sense that he is OP, especially since he single-handedly stopped a villain that had been plaguing the world for centuries, All For One. All Might accomplished this with a flurry of crazy moves, including ones that are so powerful they summon storms in their wake.

The craziest thing is that the All Might we are seeing at the outset of the series isn’t anywhere near as powerful as he used to be before his organs were damaged fighting All For One. After his fight with Nomu in season 1, the hero states that it took 300 punches to defeat this enemy, whereas it would have only taken five in his prime.

Keep in mind that the enemy he was fighting was not only the strongest one the show had introduced so far but that All Might sent it flying miles away with his punches. That means this character was 60 times more powerful in his prime, which is insane considering how OP he already is in his current state.

Aizen – Bleach

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

When it comes to Bleach, there are few characters that are more feared – but also beloved by fans – as Aizen. This fearsome fear is the main antagonist of the story and as such, possesses some pretty crazy and terrifying abilities.

First off, Aizen is able to predict literally anything and everything that could happen, a feat so powerful that the heroes actually can’t even find a way to execute him, as he’s too canonically strong for it to work. He has no real weakness.

Alongside this, Aizen is also able to manipulate people’s senses and trap them in illusions. Even if said person is aware they are in an illusion, it doesn’t matter, as this Captain-level Shinigami’s ability is just too powerful to overcome.

Meruem – Hunter x Hunter

Image Source: Funimation

Hunter x Hunter’s Meruem was bred to be the most powerful being on the planet, as his mother tasked her soldiers with bringing her only the strongest creatures for her to feed on to provide sustenance for her son. Not even she could have anticipated how indestructible the King of the Chimera Ants would end up being, though.

After only a few days of being alive, Meruem had already mastered being a specialist, resulting in Nen that gave him superhuman intelligence, strength, speed, reflexes, agility, and defense. Right out the gate, he was pretty much unbeatable, stomping human and Chimera opponents alike with ease.

A small list of his accomplishments includes: performing Gyo shortly after being born, using En that covered an area wider than the palace ground that spread faster than light, and defeating Netoro in battle. Any one of those feats would have made him overpowered, yet he managed to do all three in the span of a few days.

If Netero’s Poor Man’s Rose had never gone off, there is no doubt that Meruem would have somehow become even stronger over time.

Regulus Corneas – Re: Zero

Image Source: White Fox

When compared to its main protagonist, Natsuki Suburu, just about every character in Re:Zero is overpowered, as this ordinary guy is teleported to a world full of dangerous magical beings that are essentially walking gods. Of everyone we’ve seen so far, though, the Sin Archbishop of the Witch Cult that represents Greed, Regulus Corneas, might be the scariest.

While we haven’t seen too much from Regulus, his feats and powers are already pretty insane, as he’s able to stop time for anyone he touches or himself and an immense power, known as Authority, which makes him pretty much invincible. This ability also grants him eternal life, energy projection, physics neglection, superhuman strength, and self-sustenance, just to name a few.

Regulus has single-handedly destroyed entire cities, becoming known as the deadliest Sin Archbishop of the Witch Cult and one of the most OP characters in the show as a result.

Satoru Gojo – Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Source: MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen is made up of a lot of crazy powerful sorcerers and spirits, each capable of destroying full towns worth of people with their powers. And while its main antagonist, Sukuna, is heralded to be the most powerful of them all, we haven’t actually seen him at full power yet.

Do you know who we have seen absolutely decimating enemies while barely moving a finger, though? The greatest sorcerer in the world, Satoru Gojo.

In the short amount of time Gojo has been on screen in the anime so far, he’s already shown off that he can’t be touched thanks to his Limitless/Infinity techniques, resulting in an insane defense. He’s also no slouch offensively either, as his Hollow Purple attack and Unlimited Void Domain Expansion both proved to be pretty much game over for his opponents.

If all of that doesn’t convince you how OP this man is, just look at how the villains react to his presence. Not only do they literally plan around when he’s going to be on the scene, but they also all leave whenever he shows up, as they know they can’t take him.

Mob – Mob Psycho 100

Image Source: Crunchyroll

Just like One Puch Man, Mob Psycho 100’s entire premise revolves around a protagonist that is so powerful that they barely even have to try when they do end up fighting. Instead of a balding 25-year-old superhero, though, this anime tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama (aka Mob), a teenage esper.

At first glance, you wouldn’t think much of Mob, as he comes off as your average wimpy, frail teenager. Talking to him wouldn’t give you any indication of his strength either, as he is shy and somewhat emotionless.

There is a good reason for that, though, as any time Mob’s emotions build up and get the better of him, he ends up exploding with psychic power. In the two seasons we’ve seen so far, this kid is so powerful that he’s been able to level entire cityscapes and go toe to toe with villains that have been honing their powers for decades longer than him.

One can only imagine how much more overpowered Mob would get if he actually used his powers frequently, especially since he is still so young.

Rimuru Tempest – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Image Source: Crunchyroll

When Satoru Mikami was reincarnated into his new life as the slime known as Rimuru Tempest, he was literally born with the most overpowered ability physically possible. Called Predator, this unique skill allows this slime the power to absorb, analyze, then mimic any skill, ability, or appearance it wants.

This means that any time Rimuru runs into a situation or type of enemy that it has never faced before, it can simply adapt and overcome it by using this skill – not to mention that it absorbs those skills for its own use afterward. They can also look like whoever they want too, as the ability give them the option to shapeshift accordingly.

As the series goes on, this Predator skill allows Rimuru to come up with pretty much any power it can think of. These powers include teleportation, absorption, soul manipulation, healing, and superhuman strength, just to name a few. So far, there hasn’t been anything this character hasn’t been able to learn or overcome, making them the definition of overpowered.

Anya Forger – Spy x Family

Compared to the rest of the characters on this list, the inclusion of a six-year-old girl might seem like an odd choice. If you’ve ever seen Spy x Family, though, you’d know why Anya Forger is considerably OP, especially for the world she lives in.

You see, Anya is no ordinary young girl. This adorable pink-haired orphan actually has the ability to read people’s minds. Thanks to this, she’s able to read and anticipate situations, saying and doing the right thing by reading people’s minds to give them what they want or do something that’ll benefit her.

The craziest part is that no one else in this world has superpowers – at least from what we’ve seen so far. Thanks to Anya’s powers, this gives her a distinct advantage over the rest of the world, even if she’s dealing with adults, making her way too op for her mundane universe.

(Featured Image Source: Funimation)

