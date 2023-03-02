Release Date & Spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 181
The battle continues.
The battle between Saitama and Tatsumaki still rages on, and it will most likely continue for several more chapters. Many fans are understandably excited to know how the fight will turn out. So, here are the release date and spoilers for One Punch Man chapter 181.
When Does One Punch Man Chapter 181 Come Out?
Unfortunately, there is no official confirmation regarding the release date of One Punch Man chapter 181. However, most people speculate that it will be out on March 9, 2023, with others saying it may even drop a day earlier on March 8, 2023.
***One Punch Man Spoilers Below***
What Happens in One Punch Man Chapter 181? Answered
Although some differences exist between the original One Punch Man webcomic drawn by ONE and the manga version by Yusuke Murata, many story beats remain the same. The fight between Tatsumaki and Saitama still progresses similarly, and we can guess what will happen in chapter 181 by looking at the webcomic.
After the two characters steal a kill from Metal Bat in Chapter 180, Saitama tries to convince Tatsumaki to return to the Hero Association. The psychic is more interested in continuing their battle and attempts to turn Saitama’s head to dust by dragging him against the ground.
At this point, Sonic appears and wants to join the fun, but Tatsumaki is not impressed and attacks the ninja. As expected, he does not stand a chance against the Rank 2 superhero and is quickly defeated.
Saitama and Tatsumaki eventually make their way back to the Hero Association, where the Caped Baldy happily says he doesn’t need to hold back anymore, which pisses off the girl. This is the moment where the fight becomes crazier, with Tatsumaki slowly losing control due to anger and accidentally aggravating her wounds.
