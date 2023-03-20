One Piece Chapter 1079 Release Date & Spoilers
The worst of the fighting is yet to come.
The Straw Hat pirates have been fighting a multi-front battle for many chapters, and things are only worsening. The Egghead arc continues to heat up, though things are only getting more dangerous. Here’s everything we know regarding the release date of One Piece chapter 1079 and story spoilers for those eager readers who can’t wait.
When Does One Piece Chapter 1079 Come Out? Answered
One Piece chapter 1079 will be out on March 27 for everyone to read through the official Viz Media site. You can always read the most recent three chapters at any point, with the oldest currently being chapter 1076.
Readers beware that the information below will certainly spoil the chapter for anyone wanting to read it for themselves.
What Happens in One Piece Chapter 1079?
As we’re a week away from the release date, there aren’t any leaks floating around currently. However, how things have progressed to this point makes it a little easier to guess what might come next.
Chapter 1078 ended with York being revealed as the traitor who destroyed the communications on the island and has been working against Dr. Vegapunk. This will possibly mean the fighting forces combine their focus against only York.
Though, we have known since chapter 1076 that the marines have been deployed to Egghead with destructive intent due to Vegapunk’s research into Poneglyphs. This wouldn’t be a new occurrence, as Sentomaru shared the story in chapter 1077 of Ohara’s obliteration due to the exact same research.
It is likely chapter 1079 will be when everything comes to a head with the arrival of the Marines as well as the fight against York. The actual leaks will surely be spread once the release date gets a little closer.
This is everything you need to know about the release date of One Piece chapter 1079 and story spoilers. For more One Piece manga chapter guides and content, take a look at our links below.
