One Piece Chapter 1078 Release Date & Spoilers
It’s just about time to flee Egghead Island.
As it was revealed in the last couple of chapters that the Marines have been mobilized, things aren’t improving. The Straw Hat pirates are still fighting an uphill battle, and their victory is far from assured. At least the next part will be coming soon. Here’s what we know about the release date for One Piece Chapter 1078 and story spoilers for those who can’t wait.
When Does One Piece Chapter 1078 Come Out? Answered
One Piece chapter 1078 will be out on March 19 for anyone to read through the Viz Media website. The website always features the most recent three chapters as free to read for anyone, no account needed. This means that all readers can currently look back at chapter 1075, but that will be locked once the new chapter is released.
Readers beware that the information below will certainly spoil the chapter for anyone wanting to read it for themselves.
What Happens in One Piece Chapter 1078?
Unlike other series that also release digitally in this exact way, One Piece has a massive following. This means fans regularly get access to the chapters through various means and share upcoming story beats ahead of the official English release. For that reason, we know exactly what readers can expect in chapter 1078.
Chapter 1076 ended with the Marines being mobilized toward Egghead, likely to destroy it due to Vegapunk’s research. The Marines’ objective is confirmed in chapter 1077 when Sentomaru tells the story of Ohara, which a Buster Call destroyed due to there being research into Poneglyphs on the island. As Vagapunk’s current research is also dealing with Poneglyphs, history is soon to repeat itself.
Chapter 1078 continues the group’s fight against S-Hawk and S-Bear. However, during the fight, S-Hawk completely takes off and flees the battle. Lucci informs Luffy that this isn’t a retreat and it left to hunt down their weakest members to rattle the stronger fighters.
Zoro and Kaku also break from the fight and try to head off S-Hawk, leaving Lucci and Luffy to handle S-Bear on their own.
Someone had been sabotaging the Labophase from the inside, having destroyed all methods of communication back in chapter 1075. The end of chapter 1078 reveals that the traitor has been Vegapunk satellite York the whole time.
This is everything you need to know regarding the release date for One Piece Chapter 1078 and story spoilers.
