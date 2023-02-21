Release Date & Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1076
Can Luffy once again save the day?
It’s been heating up in One Piece over the last couple of chapters, and everything seems to be close to coming to a head. Eager readers ready for the next part of the story don’t have too long to wait either. Here’s all we know about the release date for One Piece chapter 1076 and some story spoilers for those who can’t wait.
When Does One Piece Chapter 1076 Come Out?
Chapter 1076 of One Piece will be out on Feb. 26, 2023 through the Viz Media site. One Piece has been following a mostly weekly release for the last several months, but the series will be taking a break of a yet-to-be-determined length after the release of chapter 1076.
What Happens in One Piece Chapter 1076?
Unlike what usually happens with chapters ahead of time, there are some definite spoilers from Twitter user OP_SPOILERS2023 regarding events such as the fate of Rob Lucci and Kaku, so don’t read on if you don’t want to be spoiled.
Rob Lucci and Kaku being freed is a crucial plot point, as they had first been incapacitated by Stussy back in chapter 1073 and were MIA throughout the last couple of chapters.
Chapter 1074 was the first to directly set up Luffy’s direct confrontation with Vagapunk, which will finally be seen in chapter 1076.
This is everything that readers might need to know regarding the release date for One Piece chapter 1076 and story spoilers. Be sure to look over the links below for more One Piece news and content.
