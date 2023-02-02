Release Date & Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1074
Things are heating up in Sphinx.
One Piece is still inching towards the massive milestone of chapter 1100 and shows absolutely no sign of stopping any time soon. Everyone seems to be embroiled in some conflict at this point in the story, but we have information on where it will go from here. Here’s everything we know about the release date of One Piece chapter 1074 and story spoilers for those who can’t wait.
When Does One Piece Chapter 1074 Come Out?
One Piece chapter 1074 will be available through the Viz Media site on Feb. 12 for anyone to read for free. There’s nothing to sign up for and no account needed, anyone can always read the last three chapters of any manga. This means you can read chapters 1071-1073 right now, but chapter 1071 will become unavailable when 1074 is released.
What Happens in Chapter 1074?
While we are still over a week away from the release, it is unlikely any raws or scans of the chapter will leak, so we don’t exactly know any story details. However, there is plenty of room for educated guesses.
At the start of chapter 1073, Rob Lucci is incapacitated by Stussy thanks to both Seastone and then an unexpected neck bite. Stussy then reveals that she was the agent that Dr. Vagapunk had contacted several chapters ago. That section of the story closes out with both Rob Lucci and Kaku both out of action and under Stussy’s control.
Outside of all the fighting, Monkey D. Luffy and Tony Tony Chopper are searching for Dr. Vagapunk to stop the attack.
The other half of the chapter takes place on Sphinx as Marco returns and learns the Marines have invaded, hoping to get their hands on Whitebeard’s treasure. Edward Weevil fought them off as best he could but quickly got captured, and Marco is asked to rescue him.
Chapter 1074 will likely see the rescue of Rob Lucci and Kaku and inch the story closer to a showdown between Luffy and Dr. Vagapunk.
This is everything you need to know about when you can read One Piece chapter 1074 and some story spoilers. Look over the links below if you’re looking for more news and content about One Piece.
