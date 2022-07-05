One Piece Shippuden Fan Animation Is Equally Parts Amazing & Terrifying

As two of the three members of the big three in anime/manga, Naruto and One Piece will always stand the test of time as some of the most important series that have ever been created. The former is the story about a young delinquent achieving his dream of becoming a powerful ninja (aka Hokage) while the latter is about a young delinquent becoming a pirate in search of adventure and the elusive treasure, known as the One Piece.

Despite the overlap in premise, the look and feel of each series are pretty different, especially when it comes to animation. So what would it look like if you were to combine these two big hitters into one show? Well, check out for yourself below.

***Spoilers for the Final Arc of Naruto Shippuden Below***

As you can see in the tweet above, Twitter user Samureye showed off a fun parody animation of what it would look like if One Piece characters were in Naruto Shippuden. While hilarious, the results are actually a bit terrifying, as Oda’s dramatized style of drawing characters like Slowbrain Admiral Kizaru don’t mesh very well with Kishimoto more down-to-earth, but still flashy, approach with characters like Minato.

Regardless of the nightmares it may create, the crossover animation is still pretty amazing, and hopefully was enough to calm the rivalry of which anime is better between the two fandoms and allow them to share a good laugh, at least for a little. Be sure to let us know what you think of the crossover in the comment section below.

Featured Image Source: Twitter

