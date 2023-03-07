One Piece Chapter 1077 Release Date & Spoilers
The bad kind of backup is coming.
Everyone’s favorite pirates are still going strong while fighting a foe that has split them up and taken down their strongest members. It’s hard to say if the tide has yet turned, but things are progressing even while falling apart, so let’s dive into where things are going. Here’s everything known about the release date for One Piece chapter 1077 and some story spoilers for those who aren’t keen on waiting.
***Major Spoilers for Chapter 1077 of One Piece Below***
When Does One Piece Chapter 1077 Come Out? Answered
One Piece chapter 1077 will be released through the Viz Media site on March 12 for everyone to read for free. All of the digitally available manga through the site always allows for the three most recent chapters to be read by anyone free-of-charge, with no need to subscribe. This means that while you can currently read back to chapter 1074, it will become unavailable when chapter 1077 comes out.
What Happens in One Piece Chapter 1077? Explained
As all of these chapters land directly on the Viz Media site, there’s a low chance for leaks or raw scans to get out. While this means we don’t currently have an exact idea of what might happen in the newest chapter, there’s plenty of available information to guess.
Chapter 1076 finally saw the release of Rob Lucci and Kaku after Stussy had incapacitated them back in chapter 1073. With those two free, they were finally able to focus their attention on the Seraphim that was causing the group so much trouble.
With the new fighting power, the Straw Hat Pirates will likely triumph over the Seraphim, but certain dialogue between Luffy and Rob Lucci implies their feud isn’t finished, and he might easily turn on them once they have won.
As the chapter reveals, the Marines are sending 100 ships to Egghead, which will likely be the next big skirmish. This will likely mean a truce with Vagapunk, as the World Government definitely isn’t going to be negotiating.
For now, this is everything you need to know about the release date for One Piece chapter 1077 and some story spoilers. To catch up on the events of past chapters of One Piece, check out the links below.
