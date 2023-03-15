Mashle: Magic and Muscles Chapter 148 Release Date & Spoilers
How will Mash Burnedead get out of this one?
Things aren’t going well for Mash and friends, and haven’t been for several chapters now. It’s hard to say if things are headed toward a happy conclusion, but there’s still more fighting ahead of the characters. Here’s when Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 148 will be coming out, as well as story spoilers for readers who can’t wait.
When Does Mashle: Magic and Muscles Chapter 148 Come Out? Answered
Anyone will be able to read Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 148 digitally through the Viz Media website on March 19 for free. The website always allows site visitors to read the most recent three chapters without any need to sign up or subscribe to Viz Media in any way. This means that while currently, you can read back to chapter 145, when the next chapter releases, that will change to only chapter 146.
Readers beware that the information below will certainly spoil the chapter for anyone wanting to read it for themselves.
What Happens in Mashle: Magic and Muscles Chapter 148?
The digital release of Mashle: Magic and Muscles means that it’s unlikely for pages or raw scans to leak ahead of time. However, the last few chapters have been building toward something, and there’s plenty of room to guess what might transpire.
The last several chapters have all been a big fight with Innocent Zero, with Mash being completely taken out of action in chapter 145. To help Dot, Lance, and Orter escape with him to find help, Domina stepped up to fight Innocent Zero. Despite losing, the three were able to get away with an unconscious but somehow still alive Mash.
Chapter 147 starts with the trio on their way to get a heartless Mash to Lady Meliadoul in hopes of saving him. However, Domina’s distraction was short-lived, and Innocent Zero’s forces are already barreling down on them when Orter steps up to stay behind and buy them time.
Chapter 148 will likely feature Mash being delivered to Lady Meliadoul, and he might even make a near-instant recovery, considering his unbelievable stamina. With luck, a revived Mash will be able to save Orter and a redeemed Domina from their respective dooms.
This is everything we know about when Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 148 will be coming out, as well as story spoilers. For more manga chapter guides and story information, check out the links below.
- When Is the Hunter x Hunter Manga Coming Back? Explained
- 6 Attack on Titan Manga Moments That Should Have Been in the Anime
- Jujutsu Kaisen Mangaka Teases the Manga Could End Within the Year
- 5 Manga That Were Far Superior to Their Anime Adaptations
- Where and How to Read the Official Genshin Impact Manga Series