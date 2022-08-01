Aniplex Online Fest 2022 Line-Up Includes My Dress-Up Darling, Demon Slayer, & More
My Dress-Up Darling, Demon Slayer, & More will be at Aniplex Online Fest 2022.
Aniplex Online Fest 2022 has just announced its official line-up, which is set to include a lot of big names and even some reveals. The third annual version of this program is set to feature shows like My Dress-Up Darling, Demon Slayer, and BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, just to name a few.
You can check out the full line-up for the event right down below.
Aniplex Online Fest 2022 Line-Up
Featured shows for Aniplex Online Fest 2022 include:
- All Saints Street
- Ayakashi Triangle
- Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War
- BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Engage Kiss
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
- Lycoris Recoil
- MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES
- My Dress-Up Darling
- NieR:Automata
- Raven of the Inner Palace
- Rurouni Kenshin
- Saint Cecilia & Pastor Lawrence
- Solo Leveling
- The Misfit of Demon King AcademyⅡ: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants
- Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
- UniteUp!
How to Watch Aniplex Online Fest 2022
All you have to do to watch Aniplex Online Fest 2022 is tune into the official English or Japanese Youtube channels starting Friday, September 23, 2022, at 8 PM (PDT). The event will feature around six and a half hours of programming and will include new info like news on My Dress-Up Darling Season 2.
For more info and coverage on Aniplex Online Fest 2022, be sure to check back to Twinfinite, as we’ll have plenty of news and features about everything that gets announced.
