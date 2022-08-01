Aniplex Online Fest 2022 Line-Up Includes My Dress-Up Darling, Demon Slayer, & More

Aniplex Online Fest 2022 has just announced its official line-up, which is set to include a lot of big names and even some reveals. The third annual version of this program is set to feature shows like My Dress-Up Darling, Demon Slayer, and BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, just to name a few.

You can check out the full line-up for the event right down below.

Aniplex Online Fest 2022 Line-Up

Featured shows for Aniplex Online Fest 2022 include:

All Saints Street

Ayakashi Triangle

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Engage Kiss

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Lycoris Recoil

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

My Dress-Up Darling

NieR:Automata

Raven of the Inner Palace

Rurouni Kenshin

Saint Cecilia & Pastor Lawrence

Solo Leveling

The Misfit of Demon King AcademyⅡ: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

UniteUp!

How to Watch Aniplex Online Fest 2022

All you have to do to watch Aniplex Online Fest 2022 is tune into the official English or Japanese Youtube channels starting Friday, September 23, 2022, at 8 PM (PDT). The event will feature around six and a half hours of programming and will include new info like news on My Dress-Up Darling Season 2.

