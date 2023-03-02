Martial Arts, Wizardry, and Spirit Gauge in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Explained

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

When it comes to fighting in ancient China, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty definitely comes at it with more depth and strategy than most. If you’re going in all gung-ho, chances are, you’ll end up as the freshest corpse to add to the pile. Instead, it is best to learn all the intricacies involved, so here’s what you’ll need to know when it comes to Martial Arts, Wizardry, and Spirit Gauge in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Spirit Gauge in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Explained

Once you start a level, you will see the Spirit Gauge in the middle. Aggressive play builds it up towards the right in the shade of blue, while it decreases when Spirit is used or you are being attacked, showing in orange. If you do nothing, it will return over time to the middle.

In essence, you will gain Spirit by using normal attacks or successfully deflecting attacks. Spirit can then be used for Spirit Attacks or Fatal Strikes, which consume all Spirit to enhance the power. It can also be utilized for Martial Arts, Wizardry Spells, and also for Deflecting. You will lose Spirit for doing nothing or taking damage.

Martial Arts in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Martial Arts are special attacks that can be performed by using Spirit, and vitally, they allow the player to penetrate the enemy’s guard and deal great Spirit damage. The caveat is that each weapon is randomly assigned one or two types of Martial Arts, so some practise is needed in order to master them.

Every use of Martial Arts also consumes Spirit, so if you find yourself being countered and lacking the Spirit to take the damage, you might leave yourself open to more damage. Combining Deflection and Martial Arts is a great way to whittle down the enemy’s Spirit over time while keeping yours high.

Wizardry in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

As for Wizardry Spells, these are special skills that align with the elements of the Five Phases. Players can set up to four different spells at one time, and it allows the exploitation of the enemy’s weak elements and confer status effects to help you turn the tide.

Each Wizardry Spell has a required Morale Rank and minimum stat value in order to be used, so be sure to plan accordingly. While the game allows you to learn all the spells even if you have not matched the requirements, you will still not be able to take full advantage.

The general formula for the elements are as follows – Wood counters Earth, Earth counters Water, Water beats Fire, Fire wins over Metal, and Metal counteracts against Wood.

By making sure you know all of the systems inside out when it comes to Martial Arts, Wizardry, and Spirit Gauge in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you will become a much more formidable foe. Be sure to check out other related guides below to improve further, or search Twinfinite for more answers.

