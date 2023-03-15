Is the Ted Lasso AFC Richmond LEGO Set Real? Answered

Image Source: Apple TV+

The first episode of season 3 of Ted Lasso just premiered, and after seeing the iconic AFC Richmond LEGO Soccer Stadium with the mini figurines of the team, we’re all wondering the same: is the Ted Lasso AFC Richmond LEGO set real? We’ll tell you.

How to Buy the AFC Richmond LEGO Set From Ted Lasso?

Unfortunately, the LEGO set was only for show in Season 3 Episode 1 of Ted Lasso. For now, we just get to see Ted cleaning up the pieces from the LEGO Nelson Road Stadium that he built with his son Henry, and close-ups of the awesome mini figurines.

However, it wouldn’t be the first time LEGO made replicas of stadiums, so who knows? At the moment, Ted Lasso fans can explore other toys like Funko Pops, a Ted Lasso Build-A-Bear, or a Fischer-Price Little People team set.

For those who don’t know, the show follows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), an American college football coach, who’s hired to coach an English soccer team, despite having no prior experience coaching soccer. He brings his positive attitude, kindness, and determination to his new job, winning over his skeptical players and staff with his unconventional coaching methods and upbeat personality.

So far the show has three seasons with a fourth one still on the table. Now that you know whether the Ted Lasso AFC Richmond LEGO set is real, be sure to check our other content about the show at Twinfinite.

