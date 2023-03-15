Will Ted Lasso Have a Season 4? Answered

Image Source: Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso has been a runaway success since it debuted back in 2020, with viewers across the world captivated by the endeavours of AFC Richmond, Ted Lasso, Roy Kent and the whole crew. Season 3 dropped on Apple TV+ on 15 March, after months of build up. But will there be another season? Here’s what we know about whether Ted Lasso will have a Season 4.

Will There Be a Ted Lasso Season 4?

Right now it looks unlikely, but the writers and stars have not ruled out a fourth season completely.

Speaking to Deadline ahead of the third season’s release, Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso himself, revealed that the third season represents “the end” of the story they planned. He said: “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.”

He refused to rule out more episodes entirely, however, pointing to the potential of spin-off titles or exploring different “avenues” within the Ted Lasso universe.

“Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” Sudeikis told Deadline. “Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

Sudeikis’ comments echo what other stars have said too. Brett Goldstein, who writes the show and plays Roy Kent, told the Sunday Times that “it was planned as three [seasons]. Spoiler alert: everyone dies.”

He made similar comments to Deadline in March 2023, telling them that the only way a fourth season could happen is if Jason Sudeikis is open to playing “Ghost Ted”.

While that doesn’t seem especially likely, it does suggest that a spin-off is currently more likely than a fourth season. Regardless, it does remain true that none of the show’s stars have ruled out another proper season completely.

That’s all there is to know about whether Ted Lasso will get a Season 4. You can stream the show’s third season right now on Apple TV+.

