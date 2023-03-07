Ted Lasso Star Reveals Third Season Likely Their Final Fixture

Image Source: Doozer and Universal Television

Rather sad news for all the Ted Lasso fans out there, but it looks like the series might be headed toward the end with the third season. This had been rumored for a while, but it’s now been confirmed by Jason Sudeikis, the actor who plays the main character. This is surely a bummer for many, but there’s a silver lining that he shares.

In the exclusive from Deadline, Sudeikis says, “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.” So even if it’s sad it’s coming to an end, at least the cast and crew are going out happy for the journey and glad they got to tell the full story as intended.

The end of this series doesn’t close the door on potential spin-offs, either, and Sudeikis furthers this in another quote shared by Deadline.

Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” he said. “Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely

One of the creators behind Ted Lasso, Bill Lawrence, is no stranger to creating massively popular television. He was the mastermind behind the medical comedy hit Scrubs. There’s the right talent here to figure out if there’s more story to be made in a spin-off, so only time will tell.

But at the same time, Sudeikis’s words also give a nice sense of closure to the series and suggest that fans might also have that feeling once all 12 episodes of season three are released on March 15.

