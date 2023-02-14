Believe It! Ted Lasso Season 3 Makes Its Way to Apple TV+ Next Month

Image Source: Apple TV

Ted Lasso ended its second season with AFC Richmond being promoted back to the Premier League, in what was a happy ending for everyone except assistant coach Nate (Nick Mohammed), who valued his ego more than the team’s future. Since then, fans have been waiting for news about the show’s third season.

Until today, the only information was a shot of Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and his friend-turned-enemy Nate, but that’s about to change. Now, not only is there a teaser trailer for the next season of the show, but there’s also an official release date.

When Does Ted Lasso Season 3 Come Out?

Ted Lasso Season 3 will come out on Apple TV+ on March 15, 2023, in what might be the show’s last season, as there have been rumors this will be the end of the story. Currently, there are still going to be 12 episodes of the characters believing in Ted’s teaching, and fans want to see how Rebecca, Roy, Keeley, Higgins, Jamie, and the rest of the team do inside and outside the pitch.

If you’re not a Richmond fan yet, but want to become one, there’s still time for you to catch up and watch the first two seasons before the third one starts. We’ve also got plenty of features and news for Ted Lasso for you to enjoy up until next month’s release right down below.

Related Posts