Is the Bantr Dating App From Ted Lasso Real? Answered

In the second season of Ted Lasso, Keeley persuades Rebecca to try Bantr, a new dating app, which ensures you make your connections through conversation and not really by judging someone’s appearance. Just from hearing about this concept, one might wonder whether the Bantr dating app from Ted Lasso is real, so we’ve looked it up for you.

Can We Use the Bantr Dating App From Ted Lasso in Real Life?

The short answer is, no, not really. The closest we came to getting Bantr was last year from Oct. 13, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022, when Bumble partnered with Apple TV+. During that period of time, every Thursday at 7 pm local time, for one hour, people using Bumble would be able to access Bantr Live.

Then, they’d be connected with a random person that would match their location, age, and gender preference, and for the first three minutes, they wouldn’t be able to see each other.

In this way, people were encouraged by Bumble to break the ice with funny conversation openers and to give a chance to people they wouldn’t have if they were influenced by their photo. Seeing that Ted Lasso revolves around the idea of judging a book by its cover, such an app completely fits the plot.

While in the show, Bantr is portrayed as a popular dating app used by the characters to connect with potential romantic partners, outside of the show, there is no actual Bantr dating app available for download or use at the moment. All we can hope is that the limited-time edition promoted by Bumble comes back.

For those who don’t know, the show follows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), an American college football coach, who’s hired to coach an English soccer team, despite having no prior experience coaching soccer. He brings his positive attitude, kindness, and determination to his new job, winning over his skeptical players and staff with his unconventional coaching methods and upbeat personality. So far the show has three seasons with a fourth one still on the table.

