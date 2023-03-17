Is Diablo 4 Down? How to Check Diablo 4 Server Status

Image Source: Blizzard

The Diablo 4 beta is off and running, and players just can’t get enough of trying out Blizzard’s newest installment in this beloved series. Despite the excitement, though, it seems like some might be having trouble getting things started. Here is everything you need to know about if the Diablo 4 beta is down and how to check server status.

Are Diablo 4 Open Beta Servers Down?

Currently, it doesn’t seem like the Diablo 4 open beta servers are having too many issues. Yes, there are wait times for getting into it, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it is down.

Blizzard opened the floodgates to allow players into the Diablo 4 open beta at 12PM EST, and that is where we are seeing a correlation spike-wise at the moment, with 45 reports already being filed. This obviously could increase as the day goes on and more problems or errors are found, but it seems like everything is fine for now.

How to Check Diablo 4 Server Status

Check out the links below for known issues. We look forward to you experiencing this small taste of what Diablo IV has to offer.



🖥️ PC Known Issues: https://t.co/bwyT5RcOI4



🎮 Console Known Issues: https://t.co/LmCDRLKg1U — Diablo (@Diablo) March 17, 2023

If you’d like to check the server status for yourself, your two best bet are the official Diablo Twitter account and Down Detector. The former will provide you with consistent updates regarding the status of the game, while the second will show you detailed server reports regarding outages in the last 24 hours.

It’s also worth noting that the Diablo 4 open beta will only be available during certain times. As such, the first thing you should do if you think the game is down is to check the timeframe of when it is even available to play.

For now, that is everything you need to know about if the Diablo 4 beta is down and how to check server status. If you’re still looking for more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to take a peek at all the related content we’ve got for you down below.

