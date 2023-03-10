Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite has brought a new questline with Chapter 4 Season 2 called Syndicate Quests. These quests are similar to ones in previous seasons, where you travel around the map completing various tasks for XP. Here is how to win the arcade game in Lonely Labs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Winning the Arcade Game in Lonely Labs

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

There are two arcade machines in Lonely Labs, as shown in the map above. Visit either of the markers to find a glowing arcade machine that can be interacted with.

The machine will begin a simple game on the virtual screen where you will have to move a circle icon to the X icon on a grid within the time limit. It is exactly the same as winning the arcade machine in either Frenzy Fields and Slappy Shores.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Select the direction options manually in the radial menu at the bottom of the screen to move the circle around the obstacles and to the X icon, and it will complete the challenge. It is fairly easy to complete as long as no other enemies are near you.

That is how to win the arcade game in Lonely Labs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Fortnite coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides for Chapter 4 Season 2, such as all Syndicate Part 1 Quests and all Week 0 challenges.

Related Posts