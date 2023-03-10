How to Win Arcade Game in Frenzy Fields & Slappy Shores in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has brought a new questline with the new season, which means more challenges to complete and extra XP to earn. The new line of challenges are called Syndicate Quests, and again have you traveling the island doing various tasks. Here is how to win the arcade game in Frenzy Fields or Slappy Shores in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Win the Arcade Game in Frenzy Fields or Slappy Shores

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This challenge can be done in multiple spots between Frenzy Fields and Slappy Shores, but it only has to be completed once. Land at one of the markers in the map above at either location, and you should find a glowing arcade machine.

Use the Interact button, or “hack,” on the arcade machine to play a game directly on the virtual hardware. The object of the game is to move the circle icon to the X icon on a grid within the time limit, but have to avoid any obstacles in the way.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

You will have to manually select the directions with the radial menu at the bottom of the screen, but is fairly easy as long as no other players are nearby. Get the circle to the X to complete the game and this challenge.

That is how to win the arcade game in Frenzy Fields or Slappy Shores in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Fortnite coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides for the season, such as all Syndicate Part 1 Quests and all Week 0 challenges.

