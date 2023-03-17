Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 is finally here with another round of dungeon crawling and getting massive amounts of loot. Your character may be able to equip multiple weapons at once, but it is a bit of a process if you want to switch between them. Here is everything you could ever need to know about how to switch weapons in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Switching Weapons Guide

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Weapon switching in Diablo 4 is a little trickier than simply pressing a button to switch out instantly. What weapon you use most of the time depends on the ability tied to it.

For example, the Barbarian can equip a Two-Handed Bludgeoning weapon, a Two-Handed Slashing weapon, and dual-wielding single-handed weapons at one time. Some skills only make use of one type, while others let you choose between them.

To manually pick what weapon your character uses if the skill allows, go to the Abilities menu and select the Skill Assignment option at the bottom. You will then see a mini-menu that lists all the skills, whether you own them or not. Hover over a skill, such as Whirlwind, and click the corresponding button to Cycle Weapon.

This will allow you to override the weapon automatically selected, though be careful what you choose. Different weapons offer different damage values within the same skill.

That is how to switch weapons in Diablo 4. Check back with Twinfinite for more Diablo 4 coverage, and click on the links below, such as what is included in the beta, for other helpful guides on the game.

