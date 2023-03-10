Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 introduces a new questline called Syndicate Quests. Like previous season questlines, players will once again visit various locations around the island and complete specific tasks for XP and a tiny bit of story. Here is how to search a computer for tampering evidence in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Search a Computer for Tampering Evidence in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This challenge requires you to search a computer, and there are two places where a computer can be found according to the map above. One is in Lonely Labs, while the other is in a house on a mountain east of Mega City. I recommend going to the computer east of Mega City, as it is fairly close to the previous quest of restoring data receivers.

Drop at either of the locations to find a glowing computer at a desk. Interact with the computer and a radial menu at the bottom of the screen will pop up with various folders that you will have to search through.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

For the computer east of Mega City, the correct folder was one labeled COOKBOOK DRAFT. Select it and then select “Continue” multiple times to pass through the dialogue, and the quest will be complete once all the dialogue has been exhausted. There are other files about certain characters, but they’re not necessary to complete the quest.

That is how to search a computer for tampering evidence in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Fortnite coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides for the new season, such as all Syndicate Part 1 Quests and all Week 0 challenges.

