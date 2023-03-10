Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite’s latest questline for Chapter 4 Season 2 is called Syndicate Quests. Like previous seasons, these quests will have players traveling around the island to complete various tasks to earn extra XP and learn a little lore. Here is how to restore data receivers in Lonely Labs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Restoring Data Receivers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This challenge has you restoring two data receivers, which are planted into the ground at various points on the island. There are three receivers, marked on the map above, but you only need to restore two out of the three.

One is located southeast of Anvil Square, another is north of the new Mega City, and the last is east of Mega City on a mountain. Look at the images below to see where exactly the receiver are located, respectively.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

It is possible to restore two data receivers in one game with help of a vehicle or running, though I recommend restoring the receiver east of Mega City second. One of the objectives for the next Syndicate Quest, searching a computer for tampering evidence, is located near it and would save some time on traveling.

That is how to restore data receivers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Fortnite coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides for Chapter 4 Season 2, such as all Syndicate Part 1 Quests and all Week 0 challenges.

