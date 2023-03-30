How to Get Fortnite Survey Skins

Image Source: Epic Games

Coming soon to an Item Shop near you, hopefully.

Epic Games occasionally creates surveys for Fortnite players that have them look at potential skins and select the ones they would most like to see. While it’s been a little bit since the last survey, we are still aware of the skins that are actually being produced. Here are all the current Fortnite Survey Skins in the works and how to get them.

All Survey Skins in Fortnite

Thanks to the work of several data miners and leakers, we know there are 25 Survey Skins that are currently in production by Epic Games for release sometime down the line. Not all of these are completely original, as several rework existing characters or skins like Meowscles or Chigusa.

This tweet from @SentinelCentral gathers the list of skins from other leakers, so you can see for yourself what skins will be real in the future.

Here is that image in a larger size for readers to scrutinize a bit more.

Image Source: Epic Games via @SentinelCentral

How to Get All Fortnite Survey Skins

At this moment, there’s no way to know when these skins might be available or in what form.

While it’s a safe bet most of these will be released directly onto the Item Shop to be purchased with V-Bucks, that’s not the only possible outcome.

There’s also the chance any of the above skins will be given out through events or even show up as Fortnite Crew skins.

This is everything you need to know regarding all the current Fortnite Survey Skins in the works and how to get them. For more recent Fortnite guides and coverage, be sure to take a look at the links below.

