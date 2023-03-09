Image Source: Endnight Games

There have been many good additions to The Forest’s recently released sequel, Sons of the Forest, from new tools to new weapons. While players have extensively explored the map to find all of these items since the game’s release, a new update has just dropped that brings new tools to the island for people to look for. One of these is the set of Binoculars, meaning that players can keep a better look out at the area around their base or in the distance to see if cannibals are nearby. If you are wondering how to get Binoculars in Sons of the Forest, read on below.

Sons of the Forest Binoculars Location

Image Source: Sons of the Forest Wiki

Before you set off to find the Binoculars in Sons of the Forest, pull up your handy GPS map by pressing “M” on your keyboard. Once you have done so, locate the area on the northern beach as shown below. This is where you will go to find the Binoculars on the shore.

After locating the general area, head toward the beach. You will need to keep an eye out for the stranded kayaks there. It is inside one of them that you will come across the Binoculars. Thankfully, this makes them an easy item to obtain as no keycards are required.

You will spot them on a kayak as shown below. All you need to do then is approach them and press “E” on your keyboard. They will then be in your inventory where you can go by pressing “I” and then can use them to see further into the distance. No more surprise cannibal attacks!

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight Games

Now that you know how to get Binoculars in Sons of the Forest, you can go ahead and grab them for yourself to optimize your line of vision in-game. If you are interested in viewing any related content, simply have a look below for some similar articles, or head back to Twinfinite’s homepage for more gaming guides and news.

