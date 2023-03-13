Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends isn’t always the most stable battle royale on the market. At any point on starting the game, there is a chance the game will instead feed you an error code. Fortunately, we have encountered enough of these to know the best way to fix them. Here is how to fix Apex Legends error code 110.

Apex Legends Error Code 110 Fix

While error codes are never enjoyable, there are ways to help if you see this one because it’s due to some break in the communication between your client and the servers. The first thing you might want to try is taking a look at the Apex Legends server status. If everything comes back clean, it means there’s no current issue with the servers, so the issue is somewhere else.

If you’ve checked the servers and they are fine, then go to the start screen and look at the button/key in the bottom left labeled Data Center. If the one listed isn’t all that close to you, change it to one that is and try again. This might do the trick in forcing the game to update your connection to the server.

If you’re still not seeing any change, you should go with the very obvious game restart. Usually, this is the fix for just about every other Apex Legends error that exists. If that didn’t do it, try restarting your internet connection either right on your console/PC or from your physical router.

As long as there is some sort of reset in your connection, it should correct the problem and get you back on track and able to load into the servers.

This is everything you need to know regarding how to fix Apex Legends error code 110. For more news and guides related to this popular battle royale, check out the links below.

