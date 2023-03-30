How to Find & Defeat the Merciless Knight in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The new Requests system in the Resident Evil 4 remake now offers players a variety of challenges that cover all skill levels, whether you’re a casual player or a hardcore fan of the franchise. The Merciless Knight is one Request for those who are truly dedicated to the game, as it’s an optional boss that requires you to retrace your steps to fight the strongest knight in the game. In this guide, you will find out where to find and how to beat the Merciless Knight.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Merciless Knight Location

This Request is available right at the beginning of Chapter 10. To find the Merciless Knight, you will have to retrace Ashley’s steps in the previous chapter back to the Mausoleum, the area where Ashley had to ring the bells to open a passage. Open your map and the Merciless Knight icon will be where the X is marked below.

After the spiral staircase, take the elevator to finally meet the boss.

How To Beat the Merciless Knight in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The golden armor makes the Merciless Knight look tough, and in fact, he is, but if you follow these steps, it shouldn’t be so hard to put him down – patience is key here.

As you can see, he has two other knights on each side. And now you can decide if you want to ignore them and defeat the Merciless Knight alone, or start with the mini knights and get some extra loot to face the deadliest of them all. It’ll be easier to defeat the Merciless Knight if you take down his two minions first.

Focus on the smallest knight before trying to do any damage to the Merciless Knight, this will give you more space to deal with him later on. If you have any grenades, don’t think twice about using them. Start running around the room and between the pillars to spread them out and get some distance. If you’re low on loot, there are two breakable vases in the corner of the room. Use your strongest pistol against the two mini knights, or your TMP if you have enough ammo – that should get them defeated faster. Always aim for the weak points coming out of their necks. After getting some hits there, the knights will fall on their knees, run into them and press the melee button. Their helmets will fall and now it will be easier to get accurate hits on their monstrous heads.

Now that you’ve dealt with the minions, it’s time to face the real deal. The Merciless Knight is not just stronger but he also moves faster, especially during his sword combos. Never let him get too close to you, but if he does you can try to parry his attacks with your knife. Again, run around the room and between the pillars to juke the Knight and get behind him. The objective here is to get behind the Merciless Knight to attack the weak point that is located on the back of his helmet. After his helmet falls, shoot his head a few times and the fight will quickly come to an end. He’s a tough boss to beat, but using your best weapons should help get it done faster.

And there it is, you defeated the Merciless Knight. For completing this Request you’ll receive one Yellow Diamond that can be sold to the Merchant for 7,000 Pesetas and 8 Spinels to trade with the Merchant for better equipment.

That’s all there is on how to find and defeat the Merciless Knight. For any extra tips on how to beat the Resident Evil 4 remake, such as how to complete the Savage Mutt Request and more, check out the related posts down below.

