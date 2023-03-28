How to Defeat the Strong Threat (Savage Mutt Request) in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The Resident Evil 4 remake was released a few days ago and is already a hit among both fans and critics, sustaining a solid 93 score on Metacritic. One of the new features that elevate the game’s replay factor is the brand-new Requests, a set of side quests available as blue notes throughout the map. There are a total of 19 Requests, but for this guide, we’ll be focusing on how to defeat the Savage Mutt.

Where To Find the Savage Mutt in Resident Evil 4 Remake

This Request can only be picked up after you meet Ashley. You’ll be able to find it by the Merchant right after you escape from the church with her.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

In order to find the Savage Mutt, make your way toward the Village Square. After cleaning up the area, head to the gate that leads to the house where you previously met Bitores Mendez. If you take a look at the map, you’ll see ‘The Savage Mutt’ icon over the Village Chief’s Manor, which is exactly where you need to go in order to trigger this optional boss fight.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Now that Ashley is with you, you can lift her up so she can drop a ladder down which will let you enter the upstairs floor to the house that wasn’t available before. You’ll find some loot and files there. Once you head outside, you should be able to hear the Savage Mutt grunting, but he still won’t be around. Open the map and you’ll see that his icon now appears at the Village Square, which is where you will actually be able to fight this boss.

How To Beat the Savage Mutt in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

As soon as you close the gates, you will see the vicious dog walking around the village. The Savage Mutt is much deadlier, faster, and more resistant than the other dogs, but it shouldn’t be hard to defeat. Make sure it doesn’t approach you and Ashley by keeping him at a distance – this is easy to do by shooting it with your pistol or TMP. If he does come close, attack it with your shotgun to push him away. Always aim for its fleshy weak spot on the back and you should be done with this Request quickly.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

As a reward, you’ll obtain one Alexandrite gemstone that can be sold to the Merchant for 6,000 ptas. or save it to attach it to another treasure and sell it for a higher price.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

That’s how you can find the Savage Mutt and complete the ‘Defeat the Strong Threat’ request. For more guides on the Resident Evil 4 remake, such as the best weapons to find and more, feel free to check out the related posts down below.

