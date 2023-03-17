How To Cheer On the Training Militia: Raising Spirits Quest in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 may be a dungeon crawling RPG with copious amounts of violence and loot gathering, but there are social aspects to the game, too. Emoting is a fun and important way to socialize with other players, and the game shows you how to do it in a side quest early on. Here is how to cheer on the training militia and complete the Raising Spirits quest in Diablo 4.

How To Cheer On the Training Militia

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Once you reach the first town of Kyovashad, there will be a blue exclamation point in the northern section of the town. Guard Boza will give you the Raising Spirits quest, where the objective is to cheer on the militia group training nearby.

Head to the training area marked by the whitish blue circle on the map to find a few soldiers gathered around in a fenced area. While near the soldiers, press E on the keyboard or Up on the controller’s D-Pad to bring up the emote wheel.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

The Cheer emote should be automatically equipped but is hidden at first, since your character has three wheels to assign emotes to. Scroll through the emote menus with the middle mouse wheel or controller bumpers until you find the Cheer emote.

Highlight the Cheer emote and confirm the choice to cheer on the militia, then return to Guard Boza to complete the Raising Spirits quest. You can also customize where the emotes are placed on every wheel for even easier access.

That is how to cheer on the training militia and complete the Raising Spirits quest in Diablo 4. Be sure to follow Twinfinite for more Diablo 4 coverage and check out the links below for other helpful guides, such as how to switch weapons.

