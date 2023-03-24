How to Get Laser Sight in Resident Evil 4 Remake & Should You Get It? Answered

The Laser Sight is one of a number of weapon attachments you can obtain in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Once attached, it can give you a red dot sight, making it far easier to line up your shots with those pesky Las Plagas. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get the Laser Sight in Resident Evil 4 Remake, what weapons it can be attached to, and whether it’s worth even getting in the first place. So, without further ado, let’s dive right into it.

Obtaining the Laser Sight in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Laser Sight can be purchased from the Merchant for 10 Spinels. To do this, go to the Merchant and select the ‘Trade’ option, as this is where you can swap your shiny pink crystals for particularly useful, unique items.

While this isn’t unlocked from the very beginning of the game, it does get unlocked and become available in the Merchant’s inventory early on in your adventure.

Just because it’s up for sale, though, doesn’t mean you should necessarily purchase it, and we’ve explained why below.

What Weapons Can You Use the Laser Sight With?

In the Resident Evil 4 Remake, the Laser Sight can only be attached to either of the two handguns or pistols. These are the SG-09 R and the Punisher. It can also be used with the Sentinel Nine, which is another handgun only available by purchasing the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition of the game.

In the original Resident Evil 4, the Laser Sight could actually be attached to a number of weapons, but this has been changed as part of the gameplay tweaks made in the Remake.

Should You Buy the Handgun Laser Sight?

We’d say you can probably save your Spinels and pass on the Laser Sight. While it does improve your accuracy by essentially giving you a red dot sight instead of having to wait a few seconds for the reticle to close when you stop moving, the fact that it’s only compatible with the starter gun (SG-09 R) and the Punisher means you likely won’t be using it by the end of your adventure, anyway.

That’s because there are two far more powerful handguns in the Blacktail and Red9 anyway, so once you’ve obtained these weapons, chances are you’ll get rid of your SG-09 R and Punisher from your inventory to free up space for their more powerful counterparts.

The only time we’d say you should purchase the Laser Sight is if you’ve got Spinels to spare. But given 10 Spinels is no small amount, there are likely far more useful items you can purchase instead.

