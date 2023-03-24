Resident Evil 4 Remake SG-09 R vs Punisher: Which Handgun Is Better? Answered

Image Source: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake loves to spoil players with choice when it comes to weapons. There are multiple handguns, shotguns, and rifles to choose from, and it can get overwhelming as you try to decide which gun to invest in. If you’re wondering which handgun is better between the starter SG-09 R and the Punisher in Resident Evil 4 Remake, here’s what you need to know.

Should You Choose the SG-09 R or Punisher in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Without a doubt, you should go for the Punisher in Resident Evil 4 Remake. This isn’t necessarily the best handgun in the game (that goes to the Blacktail or Red9 later on), but it’s a huge upgrade over Leon’s starter handgun.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

This isn’t to say that the SG-09 R is bad; it’s a decent enough gun that offers good critical rate, but we’ve found the Punisher to be much more effective because of its ability to pierce enemies. While piercing might not seem all that important at first, it can become crucial later on as you run into enemies with armor or shields.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The Punisher also offers decent firepower and rate of fire, and there really isn’t much that the SG-09 R brings to the table that the Punisher doesn’t already cover. Granted, the starter gun does have a slight edge in terms of stats and raw damage, but we believe that the penetration power makes up for those shortcomings. Because of that, we’d definitely recommend getting the Punisher for three Spinels if you’re looking to upgrade your handgun very early on.

That said, there’s no harm in sticking with the starter gun either. Both weapons are compatible with the laser sight, which will also help with improving accuracy.

Of course, once you gain access to the Blacktail or Red9, you may want to eventually consider switching to one of those instead.

That’s all you need to know about whether the SG-09 R or Punisher is better in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

