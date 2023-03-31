How to Complete Even More Pest Control Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Credit: Capcom

During his adventure in the unnamed Spanish village, Leon can pick up various side missions that will grant him some Spinels for his hard work. While some quests require the agent to take down horrifying monsters, like the Savage Mutt, one person seems to greatly dislike rats since they frequently post Requests to exterminate these creatures. If you want to know how to complete the Even More Pest Control Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can tell you the exact locations of these rodents.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Waste Disposal Rats Locations

The Even More Pest Control Request will require you to hunt down four rats that are inhabiting the Waste Disposal area. You may already clear the section before reaching the Merchant’s shop, so you don’t need to worry about any enemy ambushing you. Here are the spots where the rodents are hiding:

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

First Rat

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

You will find the first rat near the entrance to the Waste Disposal before the Electronic Terminal Lock puzzle.

Second Rat

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

The second one can be found in the area beyond the control bridge, and you will need to have Ashley hold it up for you. Don’t worry. There won’t be any Ganados trying to kidnap her again.

The rodent will be sitting between the trash piles beside a crumbling pillar. You should be able to see it while standing on the bridge.

Third Rat

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Next, you must return to the zone where you encounter a Regenerador. The third rat will be walking around near the Power Terminal. Do note that if you fail to kill the bio-weapon or flee from it during your first visit, you will find the monster roaming the area.

Fourth Rat

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

The last rodent can be found near the third rat, and you may already see it fleeing from you as you kill its kin. For me, it was hiding near the ladder propped up on the wall.

That is the end of our guide on how to complete the Even More Pest Control Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Before leaving, be sure to check out other Twinfinite articles below.

