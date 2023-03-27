Resident Evil 4 Remake Dissection, Freezer, Waste Disposal Power Puzzle Solutions

Image Credit: Capcom

The villains in the Resident Evil series seem to love puzzles and like to force Leon to solve all sorts of ridiculous and convoluted locks. Although you may be able to solve them on your own, having extra hints to help you never hurts. If you want to know the solutions to the reroute power puzzles in the Dissection, Freezer, and Waste Disposal sections of Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ve come to the right place.

How to Solve Electronic Terminal Lock Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

You will encounter the Electronic Terminal Lock puzzle three times in Resident Evil 4 Remake. The first two can be located in Chapter 13, while the last is in Chapter 14. Here are the solutions to all of them:

Dissection Electronic Lock Terminal Solution in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite



The Electronic Terminal Lock at the Dissection is the first time you will encounter this type of puzzle. You will need to enter the room to obtain the keycard, but be careful because a Regenerator will spawn the moment you take it.

Freezer Electronic Lock Terminal Solution in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

This one is optional, but you may want to solve it since you will get a free weapon, LE 5. This is a submachine gun that you can equip with a scope, like the Biosensor. You may also want to reload all of your weapons because you will face another Regenerator once you insert the keycard into the machine.

Waste Disposal Electronic Lock Terminal Solution in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

This is the last Electronic Lock Terminal you will encounter in the game. Unfortunately, it is turned off when you discover it, and you will need to power it up first.

Ashley will have to hold the bridge up while Leon reroutes the power. As expected, several Ganados will barge in when you mess with the power control. No need to make your way back because you can shoot them through the iron bars and protect the President’s daughter.

That is the end of our guide on how to reroute the power puzzles in Resident Evil 4 Remake. If you need more help with the game, check out other Twinfinite articles below.

Related Posts